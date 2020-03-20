Covid-19 pandemic | Modi’s speech was reassuring, but the nation needs more

Philip Mathew

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address to the nation on March 19 8PM was highly anticipated and people expected some ‘big bang’ announcements on India’s fight to contain the Covid-19 outbreak. This was probably because people’s memories were fresh of the November 8, 2016, 8PM address to the nation where he announced demonetisation.

Owing to rumours fuelled on social media about an impending lockdown, there was even panic buying of essential goods in some parts of the country. Finally, what we got was a speech where the Prime Minister asked the citizens to show resolve and practice restraint.

India is going through ‘testing’ times owing to the pandemic and all the sectors are feeling the pinch. The country has only less than 200 confirmed cases but considering the fragile health systems and poor community hygiene practices, a larger outbreak can be catastrophic. Though the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) has stated that there is no community transmission of illness, many experts have expressed their doubts as India is not testing suspected cases outside the strict inclusion criteria.

There is a general consensus that we need to mount an effective response to contain the outbreak, otherwise prospects for the healthcare system and the economy look bleak. This was the broad context for Modi’s address and it was precisely the reason why millions were glued on to the television sets.

Public health experts will tell you that no epidemic can be controlled without wholehearted support from the general public. This kind of support cannot be built through panic; rather the public has to be co-opted into the epidemic response. Modi has done precisely that through the ‘Janata Curfew’, a move to restrict movement of people on March 22, from 7AM to 9PM.

The Prime Minister presented it like a challenge to the people and made them feel that they are becoming a part of the movement. This kind of public ownership can create tremendous trust between the State machinery, healthcare workers and the public. The move to celebrate the contributions of essential workers, such as healthcare personnel, is again a perfect initiative to lift the morale of people who are working tirelessly to keep society moving.

The PM spend a good deal of time talking about his childhood experience of blackouts during wartime and how they used to practice it even during time of peace. Considering that a one-day shutdown may not significantly change anything, especially when the government agencies deny any community transmission of disease, one gets a feeling that this ‘Janata curfew’ is more of a practice for things to come. If people are primed about this concept and trained on what is to be done, a prolonged lockout may be easier for the government. This may be seen as a last-resort option, if all other measures fail and we stare at a large-scale outbreak.

The speech was significant that Modi frankly acknowledged the effect of the pandemic on India’s economy and its poorer sections. Though he advised the employers to go soft on the low-middle income groups, no definite strategies to sustain livelihoods were offered through the speech. In no ambiguous terms, people of India were assured that there will be no shortage of essential goods. Modi also announced setting up of an economic response task-force, headed by the finance minister, to hold wide consultations and find possible solutions to the looming economic slowdown. Those who were expecting an economic stimulus package like the one unveiled by European Central Bank, were left disappointed.

Perhaps the expectations were high because the Government of Kerala went ahead and announced a financial package worth Rs 20,000 crore to fight the Covid-19 outbreak and the economic hardships associated it with. This includes free rations for one month, advance payment of social security pensions, small loans through women’s self-help groups (SHGs), deferred payment of utility bills and subsidised meals. Other concessions have been announced for various sectors affected by the poor overall demand for goods and services owing to the outbreak, something which the Centre and other states can consider.

The PM’s speech was simple and pragmatic; and his communication skills have ensured that the messages on the importance of hygiene and social distancing reaches a wider population. The master communicator in him was also effective in making people feel that they are also a part of this historic fight. However, in the face of a poor social security net and a large informal sector, the people need to be reassured that their livelihoods would not be ruined and they will have food in their plates.