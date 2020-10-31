COVID-19 pandemic: MEA to brief envoys on India's response, vaccine programme

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) is set to brief all ambassadors accredited to India on India's response to the COVID-19 pandemic and the vaccine development programme.

Foreign Secretary Harsh V Shringla will hold a presentation for the Delhi-based diplomats next week, the Economic Times reported. India's national expert group on vaccine administration will also attend the meeting.

Envoys from various continents will be present on the occasion, the report said. The centre is also planning to arrange a visit for the envoys to some vaccine production and diagnostics centres, a person familiar with the development told the newspaper.

"India is the pharma capital of the world and Delhi has fought from the front assisting others while it has a huge population to cater at home. This will enhance India’s global stature as a key responder to the crisis and therefore the next week’s meet is an important endeavour,” another diplomatic source told ET.

India has collaborated with USA, Israel, Russia, Australia and EU on the fight against coronavirus pandemic and to develop vaccines.

Carving the path for India’s foray into medical diplomacy in the midst of a pandemic, India had exported hydroxychloroquine to 13 countries, including neighbouring nations and the United States.

Earlier this month, as part of India's contribution to help Myanmar in its fight against COVID-19, Army chief Gen. MM Naravane and Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla handed over 3,000 vials of Remdesivir to State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi.

Globally, there have been at least 4.5 crore reported infections and over 11 lakh deaths due to COVID-19, as per a Reuters tracker. The United States, India, France and Brazil remain the most-affected countries due to the outbreak.