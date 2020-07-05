COVID-19 pandemic: Kerala makes face masks, social distancing mandatory until 2021

The Kerala government on July 5 made it mandatory for people to follow COVID-19 regulations for the next one year.

Amending the state Epidemic Disease Ordinance, the Kerala government issued new guidelines which would be effective for one year or till further government direction.

These norms include:

1) Everyone should wear a face mask or face cover in public places. Wearing mask in workplaces is also a must. Everyone must cover their face while travelling in a vehicle.

2) Strict maintenance of social distancing at public place is necessary to curb the virus spread.

3) A maximum of 50 people will be allowed for marriage celebrations in Kerala. All persons in such ceremonies shall use sanitizer, wear face cover and shall keep a social distance of six feet between them. The organisers of marriage function shall provide sanitisers to all the attendees.

4) For the funeral of non-COVID-19 patients, up to 20 people will be permitted. For deaths related to coronavirus infection, the standing instructions issued by the central government and state government shall be complied.

5) Written permission from local authority is necessary for any social gathering. The maximum participants in such social gathering shall not exceed ten persons. Face mask and social distancing norms must be strictly followed in any social gathering.

6) Spitting is strictly prohibited in public places.

7) People who want to come to Kerala from other states/Union Territories must furnish details as prescribed in web enabled COVID-19 Jagratha e-platform. This has been established by the state government for contact tracing, ensuring quarantine and other measures to combat the spread of infection.

8) Maximum people inside a shop should not exceed 20, depending on the size of the room. Owner of the shop shall provide sanitizer to customers.

9) The regular operation of inter-state stage carriage road transport from and to Kerala by public and private sectors shall remain suspended.