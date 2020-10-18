COVID-19 pandemic has peaked in India, can be under control by February-end, says govt panel

In a significant development, a government-appointed panel on October 18 said that the COVID-19 pandemic has peaked in India and can be controlled by early next year with "minimal active cases by February-end" if protective measures are followed.

According to reports, the 'COVID-19 India National Supermodel' committee, led by Professor M Vidyasagar of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Hyderabad, revealed the findings in its study titled 'Progression of the COVID-19 pandemic in India: Prognosis and Lockdown Impacts'.

According to the study, the total number of infections in India by the time the epidemic ends would be 105 lakh. Currently, India has reported over 75 cases of the infectious disease.

The study, according to a Mint report, also states that the upcoming festival season combined with winter could increase susceptibility to the infection. Moreover, the report suggests that over 30 percent of the population is projected to have antibodies.

In September, citing results of its serological survey, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) had said 64 lakh Indians had been already infected by COVID-19 by May. These cases were undiagnosed and the patients had developed antibodies against the novel coronavirus.

The committee's study also said that had there been no lockdown, COVID-related deaths in India would have surpassed 25 lakh by August. Moreover, there would have been over 1.4 crore symptomatic infections by June in the absence of a lockdown, the study said.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in India stayed below eight lakh for the second consecutive day on October 18 and comprised 10.45 percent of the total caseload, the Union Health Ministry said.

There are 7,83,311 active cases of coronavirus infection as on date. The total number of recoveries has surged to 65,97,209 and exceed active cases by 58,13,898.