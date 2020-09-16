COVID-19 pandemic | Delhi sees the highest single-day rise with 4,473 new cases

The national capital recorded 4,473 new COVID-19 cases on September 16 in the highest single-day spike so far, taking the total to 2,30,269 cases.

With 33 more deaths, the death toll reached 4,839, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department, reported news agency PTI.

Delhi now has 30,914 active cases.

The active cases on September 15 rose to 29,787 from 28,641 and as many as 62,593 tests were conducted on the day.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Over 62,000 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the national capital on September 14, as the death toll from COVID-19 in Delhi stood at 4,770, claimed authorities.