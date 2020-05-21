App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 21, 2020 10:18 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

COVID-19 pandemic | AIIMS to conduct first autopsy to study how long virus stays in a body

ICMR has issued the new guidelines for conducting an autopsy in a COVID-19 death.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) plans to conduct the first-ever autopsy of a COVID-19 patient in the country to study how long the novel coronavirus stays in a body after death and are dead bodies infectious, The Economic Times has reported.

Dr Sudhir Gupta, head of the forensic medicine and toxicology department, said once the behaviour of the viral infection in the body was known, they would be in a position to answer many questions about the highly contagious virus.

According to the doctor, they were coordinating for medical research autopsy.

Close

Coronavirus LIVE updates

related news

The clinical findings of the case with various laboratory reports and imaginings would have to be studied before the autopsy, Dr Gupta told the newspaper.

More than 3,28,000 people have died of COVID-19 globally and over 49,96,600 tested positive for the respiratory illness caused by the virus .

In India, more than 3,400 have died and over 1,12,300 people tested positive for the coronavirus.

Global studies conducted on people who died due of COVID-19 had indicated that the disease damaged heart, liver, kidney, brain and blood vessels, the report said.

Coronavirus state-wise tally

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has issued the new standard guidelines for autopsy in COVID-19 deaths in India.

The invasive technique should not be adopted for autopsy in COVID-19 deaths as mortuary staff are exposed to dangerous health risks due to organ fluids and secretions even after taking the highest precautions, the guidelines say.

A dedicated core research group should be created, which will include specialists from pathology, microbiology, biomedical research, anatomy, forensic medicine and other interested clinical departments, to assess resources, feasibility, infrastructure, identifying research objectives, establishing biosafety laboratories and determining ethical aspect, the report said, citing the guidelines.

Also, informed consent and other ethical aspects, like confidentiality and religious sentiments, should be addressed while conducting the autopsy.

The guidelines recommend that the dissection procedure be limited to what is necessary for research work, added the report.

Follow our full coverage on COVID-19 here.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on May 21, 2020 10:17 am

tags #AIIMS #coronavirus #India

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

1000-fold increase in quantum of COVID-19 tests: ICMR

1000-fold increase in quantum of COVID-19 tests: ICMR

Coronavirus pandemic | COVID-19 death toll in India reaches 3,435; confirmed cases jump to 1.12 lakh

Coronavirus pandemic | COVID-19 death toll in India reaches 3,435; confirmed cases jump to 1.12 lakh

Strides Pharma to conduct trials in India for potential COVID-19 drug

Strides Pharma to conduct trials in India for potential COVID-19 drug

most popular

COVID-19 | Stimulus package falls short of meeting immediate concerns

COVID-19 | Stimulus package falls short of meeting immediate concerns

Cyclone Amphan leaves behind trail of destruction in West Bengal, 12 dead

Cyclone Amphan leaves behind trail of destruction in West Bengal, 12 dead

Double whammy: Social distancing amid coronavirus lockdown makes Cyclone Amphan evacuation more complex

Double whammy: Social distancing amid coronavirus lockdown makes Cyclone Amphan evacuation more complex

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.