COVID-19 pandemic | AIIMS to conduct first autopsy to study how long virus stays in a body

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) plans to conduct the first-ever autopsy of a COVID-19 patient in the country to study how long the novel coronavirus stays in a body after death and are dead bodies infectious, The Economic Times has reported.

Dr Sudhir Gupta, head of the forensic medicine and toxicology department, said once the behaviour of the viral infection in the body was known, they would be in a position to answer many questions about the highly contagious virus.

According to the doctor, they were coordinating for medical research autopsy.

The clinical findings of the case with various laboratory reports and imaginings would have to be studied before the autopsy, Dr Gupta told the newspaper.

More than 3,28,000 people have died of COVID-19 globally and over 49,96,600 tested positive for the respiratory illness caused by the virus .

In India, more than 3,400 have died and over 1,12,300 people tested positive for the coronavirus.

Global studies conducted on people who died due of COVID-19 had indicated that the disease damaged heart, liver, kidney, brain and blood vessels, the report said.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has issued the new standard guidelines for autopsy in COVID-19 deaths in India.

The invasive technique should not be adopted for autopsy in COVID-19 deaths as mortuary staff are exposed to dangerous health risks due to organ fluids and secretions even after taking the highest precautions, the guidelines say.

A dedicated core research group should be created, which will include specialists from pathology, microbiology, biomedical research, anatomy, forensic medicine and other interested clinical departments, to assess resources, feasibility, infrastructure, identifying research objectives, establishing biosafety laboratories and determining ethical aspect, the report said, citing the guidelines.

Also, informed consent and other ethical aspects, like confidentiality and religious sentiments, should be addressed while conducting the autopsy.

The guidelines recommend that the dissection procedure be limited to what is necessary for research work, added the report.

