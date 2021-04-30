COVID-19 | Oxygen concentrator can now be received from abroad as gift for personal use

Oxygen concentrator (Representative image/Shutterstock)

The central government on April 30 amended the Foreign Trade Policy, 2015-20 to allow Indian citizens to receive oxygen cylinders as "gift" from abroad.

The Department of Foreign trade stated in its order that oxygen concentrators are exempted from custom clearance while being received as a gift.

The exemption under this category was earlier granted only for life-saving drugs and medicines.

"The exemption for oxygen concentrators is allowed only for a period till 31 July, 2021 for personal use," the order, which has been approved by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, stated.

The move comes amid a surge in demand in various parts of India. Since the onset of COVID-19 second wave, a number of severely affected states have called for an increase in the supply of oxygen concentrators and cylinders of liquid medical oxygen.

Some of the countries with whom India shares deep bilateral ties have sent oxygen concentrators and related equipment to support India's COVID-19 fight.

The United States, as part of its first tranche of aide to India, dispatched five tonnes (5,000 kg) of oxygen concentrators as cargo on April 25. The United Kingdom's first set of aide to the country, dispatched on April 28, included 495 oxygen concentrators and 200 ventilators.