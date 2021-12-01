MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Contest Alert:2 days left to win Amazon vouchers worth Rs 5000. Take the MCPRO Quiz today to grab yours!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

COVID-19: Over 30 lakh vaccine doses administered in Nagpur

So far, out of 19.73 lakh eligible people in the city, over 19 lakh have received their first dose, while more than 11 lakh citizens have taken both the jabs, the NMC said in a release issued on Tuesday night.

PTI
December 01, 2021 / 09:44 AM IST
With new clusters emerging in Karnataka and threats of new variant 'Omicron' looming large, the state government on November 27 announced certain precautionary measures. (Representative image)

With new clusters emerging in Karnataka and threats of new variant 'Omicron' looming large, the state government on November 27 announced certain precautionary measures. (Representative image)

The Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) has administered 30.60 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses to citizens in the Maharashtra city, the civic body said.

So far, out of 19.73 lakh eligible people in the city, over 19 lakh have received their first dose, while more than 11 lakh citizens have taken both the jabs, the NMC said in a release issued on Tuesday night.

The vaccination drive is currently underway at 150 civic-run centres in the city, located in the Vidarbha region, it said.

Municipal Commissioner Radhakrishnan B has appealed to people to come forward and get vaccinated against the viral infection.
PTI
Tags: #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #India #Nagpur #vaccine
first published: Dec 1, 2021 09:47 am

Must Listen

“The edge of 5G revolution: Dell Technologies”

“The edge of 5G revolution: Dell Technologies”

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.