COVID-19: Over 23 lakh healthcare workers immunized so far across country, says health ministry

Reena Jani, 34, a health worker, receives the vaccine developed by Oxford/AstraZeneca at Mathalput Community Health Centre, during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Koraput. (Image: Reuters)

Over 23 lakh healthcare workers have received COVID-19 vaccine jabs in the country so far,the Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday while underlining that no case of severe adverse event or death isattributableto the vaccination till date.

A total of 23,28,779 beneficiaries have been vaccinated for COVID-19through 41,599 sessionstill6 pm on Wednesday, the twelfth day of the nationwide immunisation drive in the country,as per a provisional report, it said.

The ministry said "2,99,299 beneficiarieswere vaccinatedtoday (Wednesday) through 5,308 sessions held till 6 pmacross 28 states and UTs," adding that thefinal reportwould be completed by late in the night.

"The countrywide COVID-19 vaccination program was conducted successfully on the twelfth day," the ministry said.

Till date, there have been the total 16 hospitalizations which is0.0007 per cent of the total people vaccinated so far, additional secretary in the Union Health Ministry Dr Manohar Agnani said.

In the last 24 hours, one person who is suffering from bacterial sepsis has been hospitalized at the Apollo Hospital, Chennai. He was vaccinated onJanuary 23 and was hospitalized onJanuary 24, Agnani said.

"Total nine deaths have been reported so far. None of these deaths have been causally linked with COVID-19 vaccination," the ministry said.

In the last 24 hours, one person aged 23 years, a resident ofOdisha, has died. The post-mortem report is awaited, it said.

"No case of serious/severe adverse event/death isattributableto COVID-19 vaccination till date," the ministry underscored.

It said 123 adverse events following immunisation (AEFIs)have been reported till 6 pm on the twelfth day of the vaccination drive.

The ministry said 79 per cent of beneficiaries vaccinated on Wednesday are from five states -- Karnataka, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

The total number of beneficiaries who have been vaccinated on Wednesday till 6 pm include8,491in Andhra Pradesh, 606in Bihar,10,541in Kerala,33,124in Karnataka,60,194in Madhya Pradesh,4,316in Tamil Nadu, 6,441in Delhi,1,366in Gujarat and 33,263in West Bengal, according to the provisional report.