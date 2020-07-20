COVID-19 outbreak: West Bengal govt to enforce total lockdown twice a week starting July 23

The West Bengal government on July 20 said that it will impose a two-day total lockdown in the state every week, with this week's lockdown being imposed on Thursday (July 23) and Saturday (July 25).

This is in addition to the already enforced broad-based lockdown in containment zones.

The two-day lockdown would be decided ahead and communicated by the government every week, the state administration said.

Besides, the state home secretary Alapan Banyopadhyay said that a total lockdown will also be imposed on July 29.

The government said that COVID-19 has also spread in community in some pockets of the state.

Earlier, the state government had said that it will enforce a total lockdown in containment zones of the state from 5 pm on July 9 till July 31.

The order was issued in the wake of the rapidly rising COVID-19 cases across the state.

The Mamata Banerjee-led state government had earlier enlarged the domain of containment zones by including 'buffer zones' within such areas as well.