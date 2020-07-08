COVID-19 outbreak: Strict lockdown in Bengal's containment zones from July 9

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on July 8 reiterated her decision to enforce a strict lockdown in the state's containment zones, which were expanded to include buffer zones as well.

The lockdown will be enforced from 5 pm on July 9 for seven days. The move is being taken in view of the rapid rise in the number of coronavirus cases in the state.

West Bengal has reported a total of 23,837 cases as per the Union Ministry of Health and Family Affairs.

"This lockdown in containment zones in West Bengal will continue for seven days from 5 pm Thursday. Will review the situation after seven days and then decide the next course of action on the lockdown," the chief minister said at the state secretariat.

If it is seen that the number of cases are coming down during this period, then some relaxations will be announced, Banerjee stated further.

While urging people to maintain physical distance and wear face masks, Banerjee directed the police to be strict with those violating norms and send back people home, if they are found without masks.

Here is what will be shut and what will remain open:

As per Additional Chief Secretary, Home, Alapan Bandyopadhyay, the following will be prohibited in the newly-defined containment zones:

# All non-essential activities

# Public gatherings and congregations

# All forms of transport

# All marketing/trading/industrial activities

# All offices government and private

Local authorities will try and arrange home delivery of essential commodities for the residents of these areas, the order by Bandyopadhyay said.