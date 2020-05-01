COVID-19 onslaught: India's hospitals look down the barrel of the gun

While the economic implications of COVID-19 are understandably a topic of much concern, it is nearly certain now that the health sector in India is set to undergo profound changes, post the pandemic.

There is a good chance that many hospital chains could become open to acquisitions by private entities or even the government, once the crisis is over. If not, they face the prospects of downright closure.

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, other non-emergency procedures have been relegated to the background. As a result, the health sector has been financially hit hard. On April 8, earlier this month, representatives of more than 10,000 private hospitals across India got a call from the government, seeking their views on payment of salaries to their staff. Office-bearers of the Association of Healthcare Providers India (AHPI) were unanimous: none of them were in a position to pay staff their entire salary for April. With the 21-day lockdown extended for another 20 days till May 3, and possibly more extensions on the cards, the situation only looks set to worsen.

Hospital earnings have taken a pounding since the COVID-19 pandemic gathered pace in India. On March 22, an advisory from the government urged private hospitals to forego all non-emergency procedures. Instead, they were asked to prepare for a deluge of COVID-19 cases, even as government hospitals with 500-plus beds in every state were readied as primary centres for admitting patients.

Private hospitals obliged, but the expected influx did not materialise. The overall COVID-associated hospitalisation rate is 12.3 per 100,000 of those suspected to be infected. Not surprisingly, private hospitals are eerily empty with inpatient occupancy ratios down by a whopping 80 percent.

With a nationwide lockdown currently in place, outpatient consultations are practically non-existent. "We've shut down routine work. But without any accidents, no consultations and no surgeries, how are hospitals expected to pay salaries to doctors and nurses," said a senior executive with one of the largest hospital chains in India.

While the sector as a whole has been adversely impacted, the severity of the situation varies. Nursing homes—hospitals with under 30 beds—are the hardest hit. They account for over half of India's 68,000-odd hospitals, both government and private, according to AHPI figures. Often owned and managed by doctors and unable to compete with large hospital chains, these have been struggling for years now. The present crisis could be the final nail in their coffin.

The dire financial situation of hospitals isn’t just hurting the livelihoods of healthcare professionals - it is actively endangering their lives. Declining revenues have affected private hospitals' ability to procure personal protective equipment (PPE) for their staff. It is a catch-22 situation for many hospitals—spend money on salaries to ensure healthcare staff show up for work or spend it on adequate PPE to keep doctors safe. It is difficult to do both.

While the government announced it would fund accident insurance for healthcare workers as part of its March 26, 2020, stimulus package, the paucity of PPE means their lives are at risk. According to latest estimates, 200 health workers in Delhi have tested positive. This month, in less than a week, three hospitals in the capital have been sealed. On April 28, the Dr Shyama Prasad Mukerjee Chest Hospital in east Delhi was shut for three days after a doctor there was diagnosed positive for coronavirus.

On April 25, the municipal corporation-run Hindu Rao Hospital in north Delhi was sealed after a nurse working in different sections of the building tested positive. The next day, the Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital in north-west Delhi's Jahangirpuri was closed up after 44 staff, including doctors, were found infected. Thus far, two Mumbai hospitals have been sealed by the Maharashtra government after over 20 nurses and about five doctors tested positive for COVID-19.

Small and micro-sized hospitals, meanwhile, are hopeful that a second stimulus package from the government can provide them a bailout. Or else, their survival itself will be at stake if the situation does not change within three months.

Sadly for them, there has not been any financial package by the government.

"The big hospitals are treating patients and charging directly from them or their insurance companies," said Dr Girdhar Gyani, convener of the industry task force on COVID hospitals, which submitted its findings to the government.

It that was not bad enough, the government also owes private hospitals nearly Rs 2,000 crore for treating patients under schemes such as the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) and the ex-servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS). This could prove to be a vital lifeline if funds are released. In its absence, hospitals are looking down the barrel of the gun, a doctor-entrepreneur, who manages two hospitals with less than 100 beds in Delhi, pointed out candidly.

According to him, outpatient consultations are negligible; lower than normal traffic means fewer accidents and with the pollution levels significantly lesser, the Eye and Ear-Nose-Throat (ENT) departments also see fewer patients. The only patients visiting the hospital are pregnant women and those with heart attacks, he said.

Occupancy has dropped from close to 80 percent to nearly 20 percent. His revenue for March—which witnessed just a week of lockdown—was Rs 2.35 crore, a drop from February's revenue of Rs 2.6 crore. The first 10 days in April saw the hospital earn only Rs 23 lakh ($30,375). He expects April's revenue to be around a quarter of February's.

This entrepreneur is, however, an exception among small hospitals. His is an 85-bed tertiary care hospital in a metro city. It is also empanelled with government schemes. A majority of nursing homes and small hospitals are not — the money owed through these schemes is mostly for large hospitals. The doctor-entrepreneur does not expect the smaller hospitals, which depend on cash-paying outpatient consultations, to stay afloat for more than three months.

According to Varun Gera, founder and CEO of Health Assure, many clinics have closed shop outright. Health Assure, which has a network of 4,500 labs, hospitals and clinics across the country, is expecting only around 25 percent of its usual patient traffic in April. This Mumbai-based health aggregator has calculated that until February, 2019, it enabled 50,000-60,000 visits to these centres each month. Based on the traffic by the end of April, he expects it will come down to anywhere between 15,000-20,000 visits this month.

Large hospitals, despite their deeper pockets, will also take a hit. According to a well researched article by Ruhi Kandhari, M.Sc. in Development Studies from the London School of Economics, who writes on the impact of healthcare policies, hospitals of all sizes are in big trouble.

She quotes Sameer Mehta, director of Dr Mehta's Hospitals (two centres with 250 beds each) in Tamil Nadu as saying that revenue for April is expected to be 20 percent of February's. The lockdown has sent occupancy rates plummeting to less than 30%, as of the first week of April against February’s average of 70% plus. Outpatient consultations, too, have dropped sharply from 3,000 a day to 300 a day.

In addition, since Dr Mehta's is now dedicated to Covid-19 treatment, the hospital's cost per patient has gone up by 25 percent because of PPE, training and the extra staff needed.

Unsurprisingly, hospitals both big and small are unsure how they'll pay staff salaries for April. In other words, salary cuts and layoffs are pretty much on the cards. According to the Delhi-based doctor-entrepreneur, he has paid only 80 percent of the March salary to his healthcare staff to ensure they came to work in April.

"Hospitals over the past 35 days or so have been advised to cut down on OPDs and elective surgeries. With the result there is huge shortage of cash flow. Many hospitals have cash reserve for less than 20-days now," said Dr Gyani.

Some doctors have taken voluntarily pay cuts to ensure lower-paid staffers don't suffer. Hospitals treating COVID-19 patients have been struggling to ensure that those on the frontlines—doctors, nurses, cleaning staff—are adequately protected against infection. Currently, PPE kits are in short supply. And the supplies that are available are more expensive than ever.

(Ranjit Bhushan is an independent journalist and former Nehru Fellow at Jamia Millia University. In a career spanning more than three decades, he has worked with Outlook, The Times of India, The Indian Express, the Press Trust of India, Associated Press, Financial Chronicle, and DNA)

