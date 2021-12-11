MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Access insightful & curated financial content with Moneycontrol PRO at just Re. 1/- per day. Use code PRO365.
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

COVID-19 Omicron variant | Tamil Nadu district closes public places for the unvaccinated

Similar restrictions have been implemented in Maharashtra and Karnataka also, where only vaccinated people would be allowed in public places.

December 11, 2021 / 09:51 AM IST
Representative image

Representative image

The unvaccinated will be barred from public places including fair price shops, business establishments, supermarkets, theaters, wedding halls, shopping malls, garment shops, banks and liquor stores in Tamil Nadu’s Madurai district, news agency ANI reported on December 11. The new guidelines come amid the growing threat of the new variant of novel coronavirus, Omicron.

Quoting district collector Aneesh Sekhar, the report said, “Measures have been taken to send those who have not been vaccinated to nearby centers.”

Sekhar, on December 4, gave a week’s time to the residents of southern Tamil Nadu district to get at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Those who are still not vaccinated won’t be allowed in public placed.

Also Read: Subject Expert Committee rejects Serum Institute’s application for Covishield booster dose

Reportedly, similar restrictions have been implemented in Maharashtra and Karnataka also, where only vaccinated people would be allowed in public places.

Close

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

View more
How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

View more
Show

Related stories

As per the new guidelines, all domestic travellers entering the state should either be fully vaccinated or carry an RT-PCR test report.

Also Read: How to decongest Indian airports? Five aviation experts weigh in

As per the latest health ministry update, 7,992 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the last 24 hours with 9,265 recoveries. India's Active caseload currently stands at 93,277; lowest in 559 days.
Tags: #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Omicron #Tamil Nadu
first published: Dec 11, 2021 09:51 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.