COVID-19 Omicron variant | Tamil Nadu district closes public places for the unvaccinated

The unvaccinated will be barred from public places including fair price shops, business establishments, supermarkets, theaters, wedding halls, shopping malls, garment shops, banks and liquor stores in Tamil Nadu’s Madurai district, news agency ANI reported on December 11. The new guidelines come amid the growing threat of the new variant of novel coronavirus, Omicron.

Quoting district collector Aneesh Sekhar, the report said, “Measures have been taken to send those who have not been vaccinated to nearby centers.”

Sekhar, on December 4, gave a week’s time to the residents of southern Tamil Nadu district to get at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Those who are still not vaccinated won’t be allowed in public placed.

Reportedly, similar restrictions have been implemented in Maharashtra and Karnataka also, where only vaccinated people would be allowed in public places.

As per the new guidelines, all domestic travellers entering the state should either be fully vaccinated or carry an RT-PCR test report.

As per the latest health ministry update, 7,992 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the last 24 hours with 9,265 recoveries. India's Active caseload currently stands at 93,277; lowest in 559 days.