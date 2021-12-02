COVID-19 Omicron variant | India’s cricket tour to South Africa to be delayed at least a week: Report

File image of the Indian cricket team: Reuters

India’s cricket tour of South Africa is likely to be delayed by at least a week amid emergence of Omicron, the new COVID-19 variant of concern which was first identified in South Africa and has spread across many countries, according to news reports.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is negotiating with Cricket South Africa to postpone the tournament, The Indian Express reported quoting sources. The governing body for cricket in India has yet to pull the plug, it added.

The Indian team was scheduled to fly to South Africa on December 9 by charter flight, but the plans have been put on hold and selection for the tour is also deferred, the report added.

The selection meeting was scheduled after India’s first test against New Zealand, however it has been deferred till more clarity is available.

India and South Africa are scheduled to play three ODIs, three test matches and four T20s.

The BCCI is also awaiting clearance from the government before proceeding with selection and dates for the tour, a Times of India report said.

Indian cricketers are unsure about participating in the tour and about details of requirement for bio-bubble and minimum air travel to reduce risk of outside contact, the TOI report added.

TOI’s sources said the BCCI is “convinced about the tour”, especially with the South African government’s assurances, but renegotiation and rescheduling will be considered.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify these reports.

For precedence, Team India had previously refused to play the fifth Test against England after a COVID-19 outbreak in the latter’s camp in Manchester. Olympic javelin gold medallist Neeraj Chopra also canned his training and competition trip to South Africa on November 28.

South Africa has reported 8,561 new cases on December 1, the country’s health ministry said. It did not specify how many of these are the Omicron variant.

Meanwhile, BCCI Treasurer Arun Dhumal had earlier said the board is in “regular touch with CSA to ensure that players' safety is taken care of”.

"There is nothing to say as of now. Both boards are regularly in touch. Player safety and their health is paramount for both boards. We are monitoring the situation closely, as soon as both teams feel there is anything that needs to be done, they will take a call," Dhumal told ANI.

Meanwhile, Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Anurag Thakur has specified that the BCCI must consult with the government before sending the team to South Africa.

"Not only BCCI, but every board should also consult the Indian government before sending the team to a country where a new COVID-19 variant has emerged. It is not right to send the team to a country where there is a threat, if BCCI consults us we will deliberate on that," ANI quoted Thakur.