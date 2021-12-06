COVID-19 Omicron Threat LIVE Updates: 17 more cases detected in India, total tally at 21

COVID-19 Omicron Threat | Delhi sees 63 new Covid cases, no death; slight rise in positivity rate
Delhi reported 63 COVID-19 cases and zero death due to the infection while the positivity rate saw a marginal increase to 0.11 per cent from 0.08 per cent the previous day, according to data shared by the Health Department.The number of cumulative cases of the disease rose to 14,41,358. Over 14.15 lakh patients have recovered so far.
The death toll from the pandemic stands at 25,098 in Delhi. Seven deaths linked to the virus were reported in Delhi in November, the highest number of fatalities due to COVID-19 in the last three months in the national capital, according to official data. Delhi had recorded four Covid deaths in October and five in September.