COVID-19 Omicron Threat LIVE Updates: 17 more cases detected in India, total tally at 21

December 06, 2021 / 08:00 AM IST

cases were then detected from Gujarat, Mahrashtra, Delhi and Rajasthan. Currently, Rajasthan has the most number of Omicron cases at 9 and then Maharashtra at 8. Anticipating the threat from the new variant the Central government tightened the travel guidelines for international passengers coming from 'at risk' countries, where passengers have to undergo RT-PCR test on arrival and will be required to wait for the results before leaving the airport or taking a connecting flight. The list of 12 at-risk countries include countries in Europe including The United Kingdom, South Africa, Brazil, Bangladesh, Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand, Zimbabwe, Singapore, Hong Kong and Israel.

: India has been recording rising cases of the new Omicron variant of COVID-19 which has been declared as a Variant of Concern (VoC) by WHO. As of December 5, the country has 21 cases of the variant, 17 of which were detected on the same day only- December 5. The first two cases of the COVID-19 variant were found in Karnataka on December 2. Subsequently,