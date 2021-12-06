MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Live now
auto refresh
December 06, 2021 / 08:00 AM IST

COVID-19 Omicron Threat LIVE Updates: 17 more cases detected in India, total tally at 21

COVID-19 Omicron Threat LIVE Updates: India has now reported 21 cases of the Omicron variant, 17 of which were reported on the same day of December 5.

COVID-19 Omicron Threat LIVE Updates: India has been recording rising cases of the new Omicron variant of COVID-19 which has been declared as a Variant of Concern (VoC) by WHO. As of December 5, the country has 21 cases of the variant, 17 of which were detected on the same day only- December 5. The first two cases of the COVID-19 variant were found in Karnataka on December 2. Subsequently,
cases were then detected from Gujarat, Mahrashtra, Delhi and Rajasthan. Currently, Rajasthan has the most number of Omicron cases at 9 and then Maharashtra at 8. Anticipating the threat from the new variant the Central government tightened the travel guidelines for international passengers coming from 'at risk' countries, where passengers have to undergo RT-PCR test on arrival and will be required to wait for the results before leaving the airport or taking a connecting flight.  The list of 12 at-risk countries include countries in Europe including The United Kingdom, South Africa, Brazil, Bangladesh, Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand, Zimbabwe, Singapore, Hong Kong and Israel.
  • December 06, 2021 / 07:49 AM IST

    COVID-19 Omicron Threat | Delhi sees 63 new Covid cases, no death; slight rise in positivity rate 

    Delhi reported 63 COVID-19 cases and zero death due to the infection while the positivity rate saw a marginal increase to 0.11 per cent from 0.08 per cent the previous day, according to data shared by the Health Department.The number of cumulative cases of the disease rose to 14,41,358. Over 14.15 lakh patients have recovered so far.

    The death toll from the pandemic stands at 25,098 in Delhi. Seven deaths linked to the virus were reported in Delhi in November, the highest number of fatalities due to COVID-19 in the last three months in the national capital, according to official data. Delhi had recorded four Covid deaths in October and five in September. 

  • December 06, 2021 / 07:47 AM IST

    COVID-19 Omicron Threat | UK adds pre-departure travel tests, bans travel from Nigeria amid Omicron fears 

    The UK has re-introduced compulsory pre-departure tests for all travellers entering the country and added Nigeria to its travel ban red list amid fears of the spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19.The UK government said on Saturday that new analysis conducted by the UK Health and Security Agency (UKHSA) indicates that the window between infection and infectiousness may be shorter for the Omicron variant, which increases the efficacy of pre-departure testing as it is more likely to identify positive cases before travel. Therefore, starting Tuesday morning, anyone arriving in the UK is required to provide a pre-booked negative polymerase chain reaction (PCR) or lateral flow test taken no earlier than 48 hours before departure. This applies to vaccinated passengers and children aged 12 and above.

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • December 06, 2021 / 07:46 AM IST

    Hello and welcome to the coronavirus live blog, we will post all the updates related to the new variant 'Omicron'.

News

see more See More

Video of the day

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.