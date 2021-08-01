COVID-19: Odisha relaxes curbs; malls, cinema halls reopen today – see what’s allowed & what’s not

Healthcare workers wait to receive COVID-19 vaccine at Mathalput Community Health Centre in Koraput district of Odisha. (Representative image: Reuters)

With an improvement in the COVID-19 situation, the Odisha government on July 31 announced reopening of shopping malls, parks and cinema halls among several relaxations in all the districts, barring three cities where coronavirus caseload is relatively high.

The administration granted the relaxations for a month starting from 6 am on August 1 (today), Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) PK Jena said, adding that the existing 10-hour night curfew from 8 pm will be in place in all the districts.

"The new guidelines will be enforced for a month till 6 am on September 1," he said.

The SRC also said the unlock measures will not be implemented in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Puri where the pandemic situation is worrisome.

The weekend shutdown will remain in force in the three cities.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

"There has been a significant improvement in the COVID situation in 27 districts, though Khurda Cuttack and Puri are reporting more than 100 cases every day," he said.

Khurda district comprises the state capital Bhubaneswar.

All weekly and monthly markets, shopping malls and parks are allowed to reopen across the state from Sunday but the restrictions on social and political gatherings are not withdrawn.

Offices, both government and private, are also permitted to function with half the manpower, the SRC said.

The state government asked the district administrations to decide on the reopening of religious places, except Shree Jagannath temple in Puri and Shree Lingaraj temple in Bhubaneswar, he said.

Malls, restaurants, roadside eateries, bars, theatres and cinema halls are also allowed to operate with 50 per cent seating capacity and strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols. People have been allowed to only take away food from eateries till Sunday and were not permitted to avail of dining facilities.

"Those who have received both doses of the COVID vaccine will be allowed to enter these facilities in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Puri, he said, adding that authorities of shopping malls, restaurants and theatres will have to ensure enforcement of health safety protocols on their premises.

An official notification said educational institutions, including coaching centres, museums, tourist places, zoos and archaeological monuments across the state will reopen with adherence to COVID protocols.

Bus operators are also permitted to resume services, allowing passengers only up to seating capacity, it said.

The public transport authorities have decided to restart bus services across Bhubaneswar from Monday.

Capital Region Urban Transport general manager Dipti Mahapatro said the 'Mo Bus' (My bus) services will be available on 25 routes from 7 am to 7 pm on weekdays.

The authorities will run 194 buses, she said, adding that the service will continue to remain suspended on the weekends. Indoor or outdoor shootings for films are also granted, Jena said, adding that home delivery by e-commerce companies is also allowed.

He, however, said there is "no relaxation" in marriages and funeral functions.

Marriages will be permitted with the maximum limit of 25 guests, and the number of people participating in thread ceremonies and funerals should not exceed 20, he said.

All official meetings will be allowed with a maximum of 100 participants but the highest number of 30 people will be permitted to take part in programmes such as inauguration and laying of the foundation stone of projects, Jena said.

Here is what’s allowed and what’s not:

ALLOWED

- The new guidelines will be enforced for a month till September 1.

- Weekly and monthly markets, shopping malls and parks are allowed to reopen.

- Offices, both government and private, are permitted to function at 50 percent staff strength.

- Malls, restaurants, roadside eateries, bars, theatres and cinema halls allowed to operate with 50 percent seating capacity and strict COVID-19 protocols.

- Educational institutions, including coaching centres, and museums, tourist places, zoos and archaeological monuments will reopen with adherence to COVID protocols.

- Bus operators permitted to resume services with only seating passenger capacity.

NOT ALLOWED

- The new measures will not be implemented in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Puri.

- Weekend shutdown will remain in force in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Puri.

- Social and political gatherings are restricted across the state.

- Marriages continue to have limit of 25 guests; funerals and thread ceremonies have limit of 20.

- Official meetings also restricted to 100 individuals maximum.

- Ceremonies such as inaugurations and stone laying have limit of 30 people.