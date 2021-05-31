COVID-19 | Odisha lockdown extended: All you need to know – what is allowed, what is not

Healthcare workers wait to receive COVID-19 vaccine at Mathalput Community Health Centre in Koraput district of Odisha. (Representative image: Reuters)

The Odisha state government has on May 30 extended the COVID-19 lockdown in the state by 16 more days till June 17. The second phase of lockdown was to end at 5 am on June 1.

As of May 30, 9,541 people tested positive for COVID-19 in the state taking the tally to 756,684, while 33 fresh fatalities raised the toll to 2,719, a health department official said. Accordingly, the number of active cases rose to 95,266, while 670,527 have been discharged.

Speaking to reporters Chief Secretary SC Mohapatra said the lockdown is “primarily aimed at restricting the movement of people and not goods”. He added that all restrictions and exemptions from the previous lockdowns will be applicable for this third phase.

Here is all you need to know about what is allowed and what is not:

The third phase of the regional lockdown in Odisha has been extended by 16 more days till 5 am on June 17. The lockdown is aimed at restricting the movement of people and not goods.

All restrictions and exemptions of the previous lockdowns will be implemented in the third phase, which includes the weekend shutdown.

WHAT’S ALLOWED

All health services will remain functional in the state – this includes hospitals, nursing homes, clinics, dispensaries, chemists, medical laboratories, collection centres, and AYUSH facilities.

Essential shops are allowed to operate and people will be allowed to purchase essential items within 500 metres of their residences between 6 am and 12 pm

Bank branches and ATMs shall remain open including non-banking financial corporations (NBFCs) with bare minimum staff.

Public utilities, including petrol pumps, postal services, telecommunication services, water, sanitation, and waste management services, shall remain operational.

Establishments, including ration shops, street-corner shops dealing in food and essential items, can operate on weekdays (Monday to Friday) between 6 am to 12 noon.

All businesses except saloons, parlours, and malls are allowed to operate with strict COVID-19 guidelines in the three districts.

Restaurants and dhabas can only offer takeaways and home deliveries.

Ecommerce are allowed to home deliveries.

Weddings are allowed with not more than 25 people, including the host, guests, and priests. Feasts are not allowed for these events.

Funerals allowed with not more than 20 people, including family, priests, and mourners. Feasts are not allowed for these events.

Lockdown in Gajapati, Naupada and Sundergarh districts will be relaxed between 7 am and 1 pm from Monday to Friday due to decline in cases. This is subject to number of COVID-19 cases remaining low.

Inter-state movement by road will only be allowed for medical reasons.

WHAT’S NOT ALLOWED

A complete shutdown will be observed on weekends, which will be effective from 6 pm on Fridays till 5 am on Mondays.

Buses for public transport and intra-state movement of individuals by road, except for medical purposes, have been suspended.

All educational institutions and coaching centres shall remain closed.

Exhibitions, trade fairs, melas, and physical business meetings are prohibited.

Taxis and cab services will not be allowed to function.

Cinema halls, malls, market complexes, gyms, sports centres and swimming pools will remain closed. Jatra, opera and open air theatres are also prohibited.

Salons, barbershops, spa and beauty salons shall remain closed.

All social, political, sports, entertainment and religious gatherings shall remain prohibited.

All religious places shall remain closed for the public.

Additional Chief Secretary of the Health and Family Welfare, PK Mohapatra said Odisha is past its peak of the second COVID-19 wave and hoped the situation will further improve in the next 10 days.

(With inputs from PTI)