MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Sustainability 100+
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro in association with Intrazon 2.0 brings to you India’s Largest Intraday Traders Online Conference. Access event featuring 12 Days 12 Strategies 12 Experts @ Rs. 600/- Early bird offer. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

COVID-19 norm violations: Over 3.15 lakh people fined in Delhi between April 19-November 8

According to the latest data shared by the Delhi Police, 3,15,772 challans were issued for such violations during this period.

PTI
November 09, 2021 / 02:21 PM IST
There has been a steady shift in customer preference towards our TSI powered-vehicles for the unparalleled driving experience they offer.

There has been a steady shift in customer preference towards our TSI powered-vehicles for the unparalleled driving experience they offer.

Over 3.15 lakh people were fined between April 19 and November 8 for violating of Covid-related norms, of which the highest were for not wearing face masks, police said on Tuesday.

According to the latest data shared by the Delhi Police, 3,15,772 challans were issued for such violations during this period.

The data showed that 2,79,198 people were fined for not wearing masks, followed by 30,379 for not adhering to social distancing norms and 3,046 for consumption of liquor, pan and tobacco at public places.

Another 1,685 challans were issued for spitting in public places and 1,464 for holding large public gatherings and congregations, the data stated.

Lockdown was imposed in Delhi in April in the wake of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. The "unlock" process began in a phased manner with the government allowing construction and manufacturing activities from May 31.

Close

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

View more
How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

View more
Show
In the following weeks, markets, malls, metro trains, restaurants and bars and many other activities were allowed. In the following weeks, markets, malls, metro trains, restaurants and bars and many other activities were allowed.
PTI
Tags: #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #Delhi #India
first published: Nov 9, 2021 02:22 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | What should retail investors keep in mind when investing IPOs?

Simply Save | What should retail investors keep in mind when investing IPOs?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.