COVID-19 | No vaccine shortage in any part of the country, says Union health minister Harsh Vardhan

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on April 6 that there is no COVID-19 vaccine shortage in any part of the country and that the government is providing required quantities all over India.

Assuring the country, the minister said the government will continually replenish the vaccine stock and exhorted the states to vaccinate the prioritized groups in a mission mode. “There is no vaccine shortage in any part of the country. The Centre is providing the required quantities to all states and union territories," he stated

Earlier in the day Union health minister Harsh Vardhan chaired a virtual meeting with 11 state and union territories health ministers to take stock of COVID-19 pandemic situation in the country.

In the high-level meeting, Vardhan said, "The measures to prevent and contain COVID19 are not rocket science! We have successfully adopted these measures all of last year and shown the world our success story”.

The same measures have to be reinforced and implemented with more rigour and commitment by the States and the people, he pointed out. They form the fundamental pillars of our fight against COVID-19"

Pointing out the reason behind the sudden spike in COVID-19 cases in the country he said that a large part of the reason was people's lax behaviour towards COVID appropriate behaviour.

He said, “It seems that people have given ‘Tilanjali’ to measures and steps that can protect them from COVID such as mask wearing, avoiding gatherings and maintaining physical distancing, which I have been calling as Social Vaccine and are as important as the vaccines that we now have.”

He urged the states to take up mass awareness campaigns to re-instill the importance of measures in the masses. It is only with a Jan Andolan and Jan Bhagidari that we shall be able to over come this phase of high rise in the cases in the country."