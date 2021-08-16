MARKET NEWS

English
COVID-19: Night curfew extended in 8 Gujarat cities till August 28

The curfew will be in place from 11pm till 6am in Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat, Rajkot, Junagadh, Bhavnagar, Jamnagar and Gandhinagar, they said.

PTI
August 16, 2021 / 12:03 PM IST
Representational Image

The coronavirus-induced night curfew in eight cities of Gujarat was on Sunday extended till August 28, officials said.

A state government release said all other restrictions laid down in its last order issued on July 29 would continue to remain in force till August 28, including allowing eateries to function till 10pm and capping the attendance at public functions to 400.

The July 29 order had also allowed Ganesh Utsav festivities in public places with the idol height kept at a maximum of nine feet.
PTI
Tags: #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #Gujarat #India
first published: Aug 16, 2021 12:05 pm

