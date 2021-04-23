COVID-19 News | Ranchi auto driver gives free rides to those making hospital visits

Ravi started giving people free rides since April 15 after he dropped a woman at the RIMS facility after she was refused a ride by other drivers (Image Source: ANI/Twitter)

An auto driver in Ranchi, Jharkhand has become a local hero after offering free rides to people who need to visit hospitals during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Ravi has been giving people free rides since April 15, ANI reported. He said the decision was inspired after he accepted and dropped a woman at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) facility on April 15 – after she was refused by all driver before him.

Ravi told the news agency that he has put his number on social media so that people in need can contact him in case of need.

“(I have been) doing this since April 15 when I dropped a woman at RIMS after everyone else refused. My number's on social media so people can contact me,” he said.

As of April 23, India recorded a record single-day rise of 332,730 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, taking the country’s total tally to 16,263,695 (1.62 crore) cases, as per data from the Union Health Ministry.

The country’s death toll increased to 186,920 with a record 2,263 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed. Active cases increased to 2,428,616 (24.28 lakh) comprising 14.93 percent of total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has further dropped to 83. 92 percent.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 13,648,159 (1.36 crore), while the case fatality rate has further dropped to 1.15 per cent, the data stated.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a video meeting with chief ministers of 10 states with the most number of COVID-19 cases on April 23.

Chief ministers of Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Delhi are among those who attended the meeting.

PM Modi is also slated to hold a meeting with leading oxygen manufacturers in the country via video conference later in the day amid concerns expressed by some states that their supply of the life-saving gas is running short with a number of hospitals sending out SOS.