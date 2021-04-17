COVID-19 News | Railways develops policy to transport liquid medical oxygen after Maharashtra government's plea

In India, demand for oxygen cylinders and oxygen concentrators has spiked in metropolitan cities, especially in Mumbai, Delhi and Chennai as they are the worst affected cities by the coronavirus outbreak. People have started stocking up oxygen cylinders at home amid the concerns of shortage of hospital beds as the novel coronavirus cases continue to rise. (Image: Reuters)

The Indian Railways (IR) has formulated a policy for the transportation of liquid medical oxygen in cryogenic tankers on April 15, following a plea by the government of Maharashtra, one of the worst affected states by the coronavirus pandemic.

The policy, made public late Friday night, said the cryogenic tankers will be transported as a paid-for roll on-roll of (Ro-Ro) service to various destinations across states.

The circular said Maharashtra's health secretary had requested for the transport of medical oxygen in cryogenic containers.

"The matter has been examined. Competent authority has approved the transport of liquid medical oxygen in cryogenic containers," it said, detailing the charges to be levied for the service.

The circular said the staff accompanying liquid oxygen trucks to be loaded on the Ro-Ro service will be charged second class ticket for the journey and only two persons will be allowed to accompany the truck.

The empty flow direction of the containers will also be charged by the railways.

Maharashtra is among states worst-affected affected by the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier this week, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had said there was a shortage of medical oxygen in the state and had sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi's support for addressing the issue.