COVID-19 News: Odisha seals border with Chhattisgarh amid surge in coronavirus cases

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik got his jab of a vaccine against COVID-19 at the Vidhan Sabha dispensary. He tweeted that he is “grateful to our scientists, health workers for their race against time to deliver the vaccines to people,” (Image: Twitter/ @Naveen_Odisha)

Amid the surge in COVID-19 cases in Odisha, the government on Saturday sealed its border with Chhattisgarh and intensified patrolling along the interstate boundary.

Districts bordering Chhattisgarh have registered a spike in coronavirus cases over the past few days, prompting the administration to issue an order asking people from the neighbouring state to furnish their COVID-negative reports for entry to the state, senior officials said.

Chief Secretary SC Mohapatra, who visited the western districts of Kalahandi and Nuapada during the day, asked officials to reinitialise awareness campaigns, and take strict action against people if they fail to abide by the health protocols, despite requests and warnings.

"Do not show any mercy to offenders of COVID-19 protocols, after holding awareness campaigns for two to three days. Let people understand that wearing face mask is mandatory to avoid spread of infection," the chief secretary said at a review meeting in Nuapada district.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has, meanwhile, ordered the administration to double the penalty rate for not wearing masks. People will have to cough up Rs 2,000 for the first two violations, and fine would go up to Rs 5,000 for subsequent transgressions.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Official sources said the COVID-19 situation in Nuapada district, bordering Chhattisgarh, has been categorised as "critical", after infections there recorded a five-fold jump over the past four days.

Mohapatra, along with senior officials, checked treatment facilities in the two districts, and gave assurances that steps are being taken to increase beds in ICUs and ramp up clinical examination.

The sources also said that migrant workers, who had returned to their place of work after the COVID situation improved across the country, are coming back in hordes.

State labour minister Sushant Singh said arrangements were being made for the returnees.

"Migrants are returning to Odisha from some highly-infected states. All district administrations have been asked to keep Temporary Medical Camps (TMCs) ready at the entry points to meet any eventuality. A detailed guideline for migrant workers will be issued soon, the minister stated.

Odisha on Saturday registered its highest single-day spike in 2021 with as many as 1,374 people testing positive for the infection, which further pushed the tally to 3,48,182, the health department said.

Two fresh fatalities in the coastal state raised the toll to 1,926, it added.