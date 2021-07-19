COVID-19 negative test report now mandatory to enter Uttar Pradesh; fully vaccinated people exempted

The Uttar Pradesh government on July 18 made a negative RT-PCR report mandatory for people entering the state from places where the positivity rate is more than 3 percent. The state has exempted people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 from providing a test report.
Relaxing the 72-hour rule, the state government said that the report can be as old as four days.
"People coming from such states to UP should begin their journey after getting the COVID-19 test done. Those who have taken both the vaccine doses can be exempted," the statement said.
Instructions have been issued that intense contact tracing and testing be initiated on people coming to the state, the statement said, adding that upon arrival to the state, antigen test and thermal scanning of people should also be done.
Meanwhile, seven more people succumbed to COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh on July 18, bringing the death toll to 22,721, while the infection tally climbed to 17,07,847 after the detection of 56 fresh cases, according to an official statement.
In the last 24 hours, 69 COVID-19 patients have recovered from the disease in the state, and have been discharged, taking the total number of recoveries to 16,83,866.
The count of active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 1,260, the statement said.
In the past 24 hours, more than 2.54 lakh samples were tested for the novel coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh, while so far over 6.23 crore samples in the state have been tested, it said.