COVID-19 | Nagaland under lockdown from May 14-20: All you need to know
The state saw its highest single-day spike of 366 cases on May 13 taking total infections to 17,256, while 12 more people died, taking the death toll to 177, as per State Nodal Officer Dr Nyanthung Kikon.
May 14, 2021 / 02:37 PM IST
State government spokesperson on COVID-19 and Minister Neiba Kronu said the decision was made by the High Powered Committee (HPC) on COVID-19 under chairmanship of Chief Minister Neipiu Rio on May 11.
The Nagaland government has decided to impose a seven day lockdown from May 14 to May 20 amid rising coronavirus cases in the state.
A total of 12,968 patients have recovered and there are 3,551 active cases in the state, he added.
Meanwhile, State Immunisation Officer Dr Ritu Thurr said that Nagaland has so far administered 235,281 vaccine doses to 182,916 people.
Here is what will be allowed and barred during the lockdown:
>> Lockdown to begin from 6 pm on May 14 till May 21
>> Essential services to continue, this includes agriculture.
>> Government offices will remain open.
>> Construction work to continue subject to workers following all health protocols and SOPs.
>> All existing restrictions will continue.
He added that the week-long total lockdown will be enforced with a view to break the chain of COVID-19 transmission.
Prior to this the Nagaland government had announced containment zones in some areas of the state capital Kohima and commercial hub Dimapur from May 5 to May 12.