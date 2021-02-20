COVID-19 Mumbai update: BMC seals over 1,300 buildings as coronavirus cases spike

Over 1,300 buildings in Mumbai have been sealed amid the renewed COVID-19 surge, the city's civic body BMC said in a statement issued on February 20.

"A total of 1305 buildings sealed in Mumbai after 2,749 COVID-19 cases were reported," the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

A total of 71,838 households are residing in the buildings which have been sealed, the BMC added.

BMC had tightened the COVID-19-related curbs a couple of days ago, announcing that residential buildings with more than five virus cases would be sealed off.

The last time when more than 1,300 buildings were sealed in Mumbai dates back to mid-December.

Follow live updates on coronavirus outbreak and vaccination

The city, on February 19, recorded its sharpest single-day hike in nearly the last three months. A total of 823 new cases were reported, taking the overall count to 3,17,310 infections in Mumbai. The tally of active infections surged to 6,577.

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pedneker has warned the city of re-imposition of lockdown if the COVID-19-related protocol is not strictly followed.

The BMC has also deployed additional marshals at railway stations to fine commuters who are not wearing masks. Personnel of the civic body are also strictly monitoring the adherence to the safety norms at marriages and other social gatherings.

The spike in COVID-19 cases is not restricted to Mumbai. Across Maharashtra, a total of 6,112 new cases were reported last evening - the highest single-day surge since October 28.

The state is examining samples of several newly infected patients to ascertain whether the spike in COVID-19 transmission is linked to the South African or Brazilian variant of the virus.