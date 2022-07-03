COVID-19: Mumbai reports 761 fresh cases, three deaths; active count 7,671

Mumbai, Jul 3 Mumbai on Sunday recorded 761 new coronavirus positive cases and three fatalities, the city civic body said. With this addition, the city's overall infection tally rose to 11,15,042 and death toll to 19,617.

Of the 761 new patients, 720 are asymptomatic, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in its bulletin. Of the three patients who succumbed to the infection during the day, two deceased – a 76-year-old man and a 33-year-old man – had co-morbidies. The third patient was a 88-year-old man.

The health bulletin said that 11,500 tests were conducted in the city in the last 24 hours, taking its cumulative test count to 1,75,60,865. It said Mumbai's COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 98 per cent and the doubling rate is 584 days.

There are a total of 7,671 active cases in the city at present. The overall growth rate of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai from June 26 to July 2 stands at 0.113 per cent.

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more + Show