    COVID-19: Mumbai reports 761 fresh cases, three deaths; active count 7,671

    The overall growth rate of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai from June 26 to July 2 stands at 0.113 per cent.

    PTI
    July 03, 2022 / 09:20 PM IST
    Mumbai, Jul 3 Mumbai on Sunday recorded 761 new coronavirus positive cases and three fatalities, the city civic body said. With this addition, the city's overall infection tally rose to 11,15,042 and death toll to 19,617.

    Of the 761 new patients, 720 are asymptomatic, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in its bulletin. Of the three patients who succumbed to the infection during the day, two deceased – a 76-year-old man and a 33-year-old man – had co-morbidies. The third patient was a 88-year-old man.

    The health bulletin said that 11,500 tests were conducted in the city in the last 24 hours, taking its cumulative test count to 1,75,60,865. It said Mumbai's COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 98 per cent and the doubling rate is 584 days.

    There are a total of 7,671 active cases in the city at present. The overall growth rate of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai from June 26 to July 2 stands at 0.113 per cent.
    PTI
