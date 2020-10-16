COVID-19: Mumbai reports 1,823 new cases, 1,744 recover

The COVID-19 tally in Mumbai climbed to 2,38,548 with the addition of 1,823 cases on Friday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. The death toll in the metropolis reached 9,635 with 37 fresh fatalities. Thirty-three of these patients had various co-morbidities, it said.

The recovery count increased to 2,05,111 as 1,744 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours.

Mumbai's recovery rate is now 86 percent and there are 19,608 active cases at present.

According to the BMC, the number of active cases has gone down below the 20,000-mark again as 1,626 duplicate and 'out of Mumbai' cases were removed from the list. So far, 13.25 lakh COVID-19 test have been conducted in the city. Presently, the city's average growth rate of cases is 0.85 percent and the average doubling rate of 82 days. As many as 9,905 buildings have been sealed and there are 645 containment zones in slums and chawls. The civic body seals a building or declares containment zones on finding one or more COVID-19 patients there.