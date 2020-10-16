COVID-19: Mumbai reports 1,823 new cases, 1,744 recover

Mumbai's recovery rate is now 86 percent and there are 19,608 active cases at present.
The COVID-19 tally in Mumbai climbed to 2,38,548 with the addition of 1,823 cases on Friday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. The death toll in the metropolis reached 9,635 with 37 fresh fatalities. Thirty-three of these patients had various co-morbidities, it said.
The recovery count increased to 2,05,111 as 1,744 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours.
Mumbai's recovery rate is now 86 percent and there are 19,608 active cases at present.
According to the BMC, the number of active cases has gone down below the 20,000-mark again as 1,626 duplicate and 'out of Mumbai' cases were removed from the list. So far, 13.25 lakh COVID-19 test have been conducted in the city. Presently, the city's average growth rate of cases is 0.85 percent and the average doubling rate of 82 days. As many as 9,905 buildings have been sealed and there are 645 containment zones in slums and chawls. The civic body seals a building or declares containment zones on finding one or more COVID-19 patients there.
COVID-19 Vaccine
Frequently Asked Questions
A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.
There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.
Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.