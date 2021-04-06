COVID-19 | Mumbai reports 10,030 cases and 31 deaths as of April 6

Mumbai reports 10,030 new cases of COVID-19 on April 6, taking the total number of positive cases in the city to 4,72,332.

It also reports 31 deaths as of 6 p.m. on April 6.

Earlier on April 4, the Maharashtra government announced new restrictions under its ‘Break the Chain’ campaign to curb the spread of novel coronavirus infections.

The announcement came after the state Cabinet’s virtual meeting on a day Maharashtra reported more than 57,000 new COVID-19 cases from the previous 24-hour period.