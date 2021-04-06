English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Be a PRO and access E-DECMA on 10th & 11th April at no extra cost. Know More
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

COVID-19 | Mumbai reports 10,030 cases and 31 deaths as of April 6

Mumbai reports 10,030 new cases of COVID-19 on April 6, taking the total number of positive cases in the city to 4,72,332.

Moneycontrol News
April 06, 2021 / 08:43 PM IST

Mumbai reports 10,030 new cases of COVID-19 on April 6, taking the total number of positive cases in the city to 4,72,332.

It also reports 31 deaths as of 6 p.m. on April 6.

Earlier on April 4, the Maharashtra government announced new restrictions under its ‘Break the Chain’ campaign to curb the spread of novel coronavirus infections.

The announcement came after the state Cabinet’s virtual meeting on a day Maharashtra reported more than 57,000 new COVID-19 cases from the previous 24-hour period.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had also written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 5 requesting him to allow COVID-19 vaccination for all persons aged above 25 years in the state.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Maharashtra #mumbai
first published: Apr 6, 2021 08:43 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save podcast: Home loan rates have fallen, but borrowers may not get the benefit

Simply Save podcast: Home loan rates have fallen, but borrowers may not get the benefit

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.