COVID-19: Mumbai Police collects fine worth Rs 31 crore from mask violators

Representative image: Reuters

Mumbai Police has collected a fine of over Rs 31 crore between March 2020 and February 2021, from almost 15 lakh people who have flouted COVID-19 rules and not worn masks in public spaces.

According to news agency ANI, Rs 31,79,43,400 was collected as a fine between March 2020 and February 19, 2021, from 15,71,679 people who were found without masks. On February 19 itself, the police collected Rs 27,18,000 from 13,592 people.

The state of Maharashtra and Kerala has seen an upsurge in COVID-19 cases in the past few weeks. Both the states alone account for 75.87 percent of total active cases of coronavirus disease in the country.

Also Read: The curious case of the COVID-19 resurgence in Mumbai and Maharashtra

Maharashtra has exhibited a spike in the number of daily new cases, accounting for the highest number of daily new cases in the country, the health ministry said in the statement on February 20.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

"In the last 24 hours, 6,112 daily new cases have been reported in the state," the report said.

Keeping this in mind, municipal corporations of Mumbai and Nagpur tightened the rules around COVID-19 norms. BMC has warned that criminal cases would be registered against people found without masks in public, and strict action will be taken against function halls, gymnasiums and other establishments if they were found to be not following safety protocol.

Nagpur Municipal Corporation announced that all hotels in the city will function at a 50% capacity and buildings with more than five positive cases will be sealed.

Amravati will also witness a weekend lockdown from 8 pm on February 20 to 7 am on February 22. A period during which markets and other establishments will remain shut, but essential services will remain unaffected.