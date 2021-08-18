COVID-19: Mumbai adds 283 cases, five deaths; case doubling rate improves to 2,057 days

PTI

Mumbai reported 283 new coronavirus positive cases and five deaths on Wednesday, which took its infection tally to 7,40,007 and toll to 15,930, a civic official said.

The city's average case doubling rate improved to 2,057 days from 1,986 days that was recorded on Tuesday, he said.

At present, there are 2,686 active COVID-19 cases in the metropolis, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said.

After witnessing less than 200 COVID-19 cases on two consecutive days in a row, the city reported a marginal rise in the daily infection count as well as fatalities on Wednesday as compared to Tuesday, when there were 198 cases and two deaths, the lowest since March 9, 2020.

Notably, this is the fifth consecutive day the slums and chawls in the city are free of containment zones, while the number of sealed buildings stands at 24, the official added.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

With 38,703 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, Mumbai's overall test count reached 87,45,957.

The city's recovery count has now increased to 7,18,955 as 297 patients got discharged from hospitals. Its average recovery rate is 97 per cent. The average growth rate of COVID-19 cases for the period between August 11 and 17 is 0.04 per cent, he said.

This year, Mumbai had reported the highest 11,163 daily cases on April 4, 2021, while the highest 90 fatalities were witnessed on May 1, 2021.