COVID-19 | More than 8.40 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country

More than 8.40 crore vaccines have been administered in the country, as of day 81 of the COVID-19 vaccination drive in the country.

According to a statement from the government, 5.62 lakh vaccine doses were given till 8 p.m. on April 6.

These include 89,60,966 Healthcare Workers (HCWs) who have taken the 1st dose and 53,77,011 HCWs who have taken the 2nd dose.

As for Frontline Workers, 97,30,304 took the 1st dose while 42,68,788 FLWs took the second dose.

2,00,51,197 vaccines have been administered to those over 45 years old to 59 years old (1st Dose), and about 3,96,769for over 45 years old to 59 years old have taken the second dose.

As for the final bracket of those eligible, 3,44,18,802 for above 60 years (1st Dose) and 8,61,520 for above 60 years (2nd Dose) today.

COVID-19 is spreading at a fast pace with an increase in the intensity of the pandemic and the next four weeks are going to be very critical, the Centre said on April 6.

Maharashtra, Gujarat and West Bengal were among the States that administered the maximum number of COVID vaccine doses, Mr Bhushan said and emphasised that the immunisation drive has to be ramped up in a scientific manner.