COVID-19 | More than 8.40 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country

According to a statement from the government, 5.62 lakh vaccine doses given till 8 p.m. on April 6.

Moneycontrol News
April 06, 2021 / 09:44 PM IST

More than 8.40 crore vaccines have been administered in the country, as of day 81 of the COVID-19 vaccination drive in the country.

According to a statement from the government, 5.62 lakh vaccine doses were given till 8 p.m. on April 6.

These include 89,60,966 Healthcare Workers (HCWs) who have taken the 1st dose and 53,77,011 HCWs who have taken the 2nd dose.

As for Frontline Workers, 97,30,304 took the 1st dose while 42,68,788 FLWs took the second dose.

2,00,51,197 vaccines have been administered to those over 45 years old to 59 years old (1st Dose), and about 3,96,769for over 45 years old to 59 years old have taken the second dose.

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

As for the final bracket of those eligible, 3,44,18,802 for above 60 years (1st Dose) and 8,61,520 for above 60 years (2nd Dose) today.

COVID-19 is spreading at a fast pace with an increase in the intensity of the pandemic and the next four weeks are going to be very critical, the Centre said on April 6.

Maharashtra, Gujarat and West Bengal were among the States that administered the maximum number of COVID vaccine doses, Mr Bhushan said and emphasised that the immunisation drive has to be ramped up in a scientific manner.
TAGS: #coronavirus #Covid-19
first published: Apr 6, 2021 09:44 pm

