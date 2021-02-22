COVID-19: Metro, buses in Delhi to run at current limited capacities for at least 2 more weeks

Public buses and metro trains in the national capital will run at their current limited capacities for at least two more weeks with the Delhi Disaster Management Authority on Monday deciding to maintain status quo on the number of passengers, sources said.

The decision was taken as states like Maharashtra, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Punjab are witnessing a surge in new COVID-19, according to sources.

"Delhi Metro trains and public buses will run at previously fixed limited capacities for now. It is vigilant wait and watch for another two weeks," they said.

Last week, the Delhi transport department had sent a proposal to the DDMA to allow people to travel standing up in public buses.

On Monday, Lt Governor Anil Baijal chaired a meeting of the DDMA, which was attended by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia, Chief Secretary Vijay Dev and other officers.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Follow our LIVE blog for latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

DTC and cluster buses are currently plying with full seating capacity in the national capital even as standing of passengers during travel is not allowed at present.

In metro trains, commuters can sit on alternate seats, leaving a seat between them vacant. Also, standing riders have to maintain a stipulated distance between them, thus further reducing the carrying capacity of a coach.

Delhi on Sunday recorded 145 fresh COVID-19 cases and two new fatalities, as the positivity rate dipped marginally to 0.23 percent.

The new fatalities pushed the death toll from the pandemic to 10,900 in the national capital.

The COVID-19 positivity rate in Delhi on Saturday was 0.24 percent.