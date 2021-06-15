Govt panel confirms first death in India after COVID-19 vaccination

A 68-year-old man has died of anaphylaxis after he was administered a COVID-19 vaccine, as per the government panel studying vaccines and its side effects (AEFI), ANI reported.

According to the committee report, the patient died on March 8, 2021, due to anaphylaxis after receiving the vaccine.

The other cases of anaphylaxis occurred in two persons in their early 20s who were administered vaccines on January 19 and 16. Both patients recovered after a brief stay in the hospital, the report said.

Overall, this committee has assessed 31 deaths. While 18 were classified as having 'inconsistent causal association to vaccination (coincidental - not linked to vaccination), seven were classified as indeterminate and two cases were found to be unclassifiable'.

"Unclassifiable events are events which have been investigated but there is not enough evidence for assigning a diagnosis due to missing crucial information.....When this relevant information becomes available, the case may be reconsidered for causality assessment," the AEFI committee report said.

The committee's report also stated that vaccine product-related reactions are expected reactions that can be attributed to vaccination based on current scientific evidence.

Some examples of such reactions include conditions like anaphylaxis and allergic reactions.