COVID-19: Maharashtra's recovery rate 26%; Mumbai, Pune together account for 77% of cases

Maharashtra’s recovery rate of 24 percent is far behind India’s 40 percent but it is getting better. Ritesh Presswala @riteshpresswala 1/10 India continues to see a spike in coronavirus cases as the number of infections climbed to 1,06,750 and the death toll touched 3,303 on May 20. With 37,136 confirmed cases, Maharashtra accounts for 35 percent of these infections, the highest in the country.As on May 20, total active cases in India stood at 61,149, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said. Maharashtra, with 26,172 active cases, also reported most deaths in the country at 1,325. 2/10 But, the bigger worry is the state’s recovery rate. So far, 40 percent, or 42,298 people, have been cured across the country while Maharashtra reported 9,639 recoveries, a rate of 26 percent. Mumbai and Pune districts are the biggest contributors to the tally, together they account for 77 percent of Maharashtra’s cases. 3/10 The number of confirmed cases continues to rise in Maharashtra. The state has reported 37,136 confirmed cases, which is 35 percent of the total infections in India. In just 13 days, cases have doubled in the western state. 4/10 In the last three days, there has been a sharp increase in infections, with daily count crossing 2,000. The state was adding around 1,ooo cases a day since May 7. 5/10 The cases are going up but the death rate in Maharashtra has come down to 3.5 percent. It had gone past 7 percent in April last month. 6/10 The number of people who have been cured has doubled in the last three days. The recovery rate is gradually improving and has stayed above 20 percent for the last nine days. 7/10 Data suggest that though new infections are higher, recoveries, too, are picking up. 8/10 Over 60 percent of the confirmed cases are in the 20-50 year age bracket. 9/10 Mumbai and Pune districts together account for 77 percent of the state's cases. As of May 19, Mumbai's total confirmed cases were 22,764 and 800 deaths. 10/10 In Maharashtra, 13 percent of the 2,82,194 people tested for the virus, so far, have been found to be infected. First Published on May 20, 2020 05:32 pm