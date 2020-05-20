COVID-19: Maharashtra's recovery rate 26%; Mumbai, Pune together account for 77% of cases

India continues to see a spike in coronavirus cases as the number of infections climbed to 1,06,750 and the death toll touched 3,303 on May 20. With 37,136 confirmed cases, Maharashtra accounts for 35 percent of these infections, the highest in the country.

As on May 20, total active cases in India stood at 61,149, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said. Maharashtra, with 26,172 active cases, also reported most deaths in the country at 1,325.