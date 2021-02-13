COVID-19: Maharashtra's 2nd round of vaccination to start from February 15

COVID-19 vaccination in India (Representative Image: Reuters)

The Maharashtra government will start giving the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine to the healthcare workers in the state from February 15, an official said on Saturday.

Those healthcare workers, who have received their first dose of the vaccine and completed the four-week period, will be eligible for the second dose as per the standard guidelines laid down by central health ministry, the official from the state health department.

Till Friday, a total of of 6,48,573 healthcare and frontline workers have received their first dose of the vaccine in the state.

The nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive began on January 16.