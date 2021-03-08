COVID-19 Maharashtra Update: Platform tickets of seven stations hiked in Mumbai

Image: Reuters

Platform ticket of seven stations in Mumbai has been hiked by the Indian Railways, as a measure to avoid crowding and prevent the spread of COVID-19.

In these seven stations- Dadar central, CSMT, Kurla Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, Panvel, Thane, Kalyan and Bhiwandi Road- the platform ticket is priced at Rs 50, as opposed to the usual Rs 10, according to a report by Mid-Day. Stations on the Western Railway line; however, have seen no such hike.

The Indian Railways, justifying its decision, said on March 7, that it was only a temporary move to prevent crowding at stations. A railway official also added that there is a need to regulate the rush at platforms else it might add to the rising number of COVID-19 cases, as quoted by Mid-Day.

A similar move was also done last year, when the pandemic was quite new, to avoid crowding at stations. The hike was revoked later.

Interestingly, the announcement of the hike came close on the heels of an increase in the cost of tickets for short-distance trains, which again was aimed at discouraging unnecessary travel in the middle of the pandemic, reported Mid-Day.

A spiralling resurgence of COVID cases in Maharashtra has made the state government all the more vigilant. Last month, BMC tightened their COVID guidelines, and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray as well in his address to the public has requested them to follow all the protocol religiously.

Maharashtra's Health Minister Rajesh Tope, in an interaction with NDTV, said that the emerging COVID-19 situation was indeed alarming. He has warned that strict action may have to be taken once he talks to the Chief Minister, District Collectors, and Police Commissioners. Along with that, Tope mentioned that lockdowns might be announced in certain districts, 'if required'.

A number of districts across the states have in recent weeks already imposed night curfew and shut down schools and colleges in the wake of this revival in the disease.