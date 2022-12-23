 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
COVID-19: Maharashtra to test international passengers; masks not mandatory but advisable: Health department

PTI
Dec 23, 2022 / 06:27 AM IST

The state government has not made masks mandatory for people, but has advised their use by elderly persons and high-risk populations, including those with comorbidities (having existing illnesses), the health department said in a statement.

The Maharashtra health department said 2 per cent of the international passengers arriving at the state's airports will be tested randomly amid concern of a possible spike in COVID-19 cases due to detection of the BF.7 sub-variant of Omicron which is said to be driving the latest surge in infections in neighbouring China.

A state task force has been formed to guide the government for expert inputs, while district authorities have been asked to review the situation at their own level through existing committees.

District administrations and civic bodies have been asked to ramp up testing and every positive RT-PCR swab sample should be sent for genome sequencing to detect any new variant, the health department added.

Genomic sequencing is a laboratory test that can map out the whole genetic makeup of a virus from a patient's swab sample.

Officials in every district have been directed to ensure that all life-saving equipment like ventilators and oxygen plants are functioning properly, said the statement.