COVID-19 | Maharashtra may stop vaccinating 18-44 age group. Here's why

The Maharashtra Health Minister has announced that the state may suspend the vaccination drive for 18-44 age group temporarily and prioritise giving the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine to the 45+ age group at the moment.

The Maharashtra government had to stop the vaccination drive for the Big 18+ category due to a shortage of COVID-19 vaccine doses.



Maharashtra Health Min Rajesh Tope said on May 11: "There is a dearth of vaccines hence we're considering holding off vaccination drive temporarily for 18-44 age group. 2.75 lakh vaccine doses left for this group, that'll be used for 45 yrs & above group now. Administering 2nd dose is priority."

According to an India Today report, Tope said that there are around 35,000 doses of Covaxin available for people aged above 45 years, whereas over five lakh people need the second dose of Covaxin. So, we are diverting the three lakh doses of Covaxin that were reserved for the 18 to 44 years age group to the 45 and above.

The Maharashtra minister added: "We are suspending vaccination for the 18+ age group who want Covaxin."