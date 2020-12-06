COVID-19: Maharashtra Sees 4,757 New Cases, 7,486 Recoveries; 40 Die

Maharashtra on December 6 reported 4,757 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the count of infections to 18,52,266, the state health department said.

The death of 40 patients pushed the cumulative toll to 47,734, it said.

A total of 7,486 patients were discharged during the day, taking the count of recoveries in the state to 17,23,370, the department said in a statement.

1,12,73,705 people have been tested until now.

The state now has 80,079 active cases, it said.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

The COVID-19 recovery rate in the state stands at 93.04 per cent while the case fatality rate is 2.58 per cent.

Mumbai city reported 786 new COVID-19 cases in the day and 13 fatalities, taking the caseload to 2,86,053 and the fatality tally to 10,896, respectively, it said.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) added 1,488 new cases, taking the overall caseload to 6,40,005 and 18,607 fatalities, the release said.

Nashik city reported 163 fresh cases, Pune 263, Pimpri Chinchwad 111, Nagpur 390 and Aurangabad 96, it said.

The COVID-19 figures in Maharashtra are as follows: positive cases 18,52,266, deaths 47,734, active cases 80,079, recoveries 17,23,370, the number of people tested 1,12,73,705.