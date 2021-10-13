MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Learn how to add equities to your portfolio through ETFs. Don’t miss the webinar on Oct 19, 11.30am. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

COVID-19: Maharashtra sees 2,219 new cases, 49 deaths; 3,139 recover

With 3,139 patients getting discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, the recovery count went up to 64,11,075.

PTI
October 13, 2021 / 09:08 PM IST

The daily coronavirus infection count in Maharashtra continued to remain above 2,000 for the second consecutive day on Wednesday, which took its overall caseload to 65,83,896, the state health department said.

A total of 2,219 cases were added during the day. On Monday, the daily count had gone below the 2,000-mark with 1,736 cases.

However, on Tuesday, the tally grew by 2,069 cases, an official said. The death toll went up by 49 to 1,39,670 on Wednesday, while the state had reported 43 and 36 fatalities on Tuesday and Monday respectively.

With 3,139 patients getting discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, the recovery count went up to 64,11,075.

There are 29,555 coronavirus patients who are under treatment at present. The state has 2,32,261 people in home quarantine and another 1,122 in institutional quarantine, the official said.

Close

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

View more
How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

View more
Show

Related stories

Maharashtra's COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 97.38 per cent and fatality rate at 2.12 per cent, he added.

The cumulative number of coronavirus tests conducted in the state climbed to 6,05,46,572 as 1,26,057 samples were examined in the last 24 hours, he said.

Mumbai city reported the highest 477 new infections and three deaths, taking the state capital's cumulative figures to 7,49,936 and 16,167, respectively, he said.

Pune city reported 146 infections during the day, but no death. Out of the eight regions of Maharashtra, Mumbai region reported the highest 915 new COVID-19 cases, followed by 672 from Pune region. Nashik region recorded 403 new cases, Kolhapur 141, Latur 47, Aurangabad 32, Nagpur six and Akola three, he said.

Of the 49 fresh fatalities, 18 were reported from Pune region, followed by 14 from Nashik region. Mumbai region reported 12 deaths, Kolhapur four and Akola one. Latur, Aurangabad and Nagpur regions did not report any fatality, he said.

The coronavirus figures in Maharashtra are as follows: Total cases 65,83,896; new cases 2,219; total deaths 1,39,670; recoveries 64,11,075; active cases 29,555, total tests 6,05,46,572.
PTI
Tags: #coronavirus #Maharashtra #Maharashtra coronavirus cases
first published: Oct 13, 2021 09:08 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How to declare dividend income in income tax returns

Simply Save | How to declare dividend income in income tax returns

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.