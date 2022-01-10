COVID-19 | Maharashtra revises order to allow salons, gyms to run with 50% capacity

Representative image: AFP

The Maharashtra government on January 9 revised its earlier order of restrictions to be imposed in the state from January 10, and allowed beauty salons and gyms to operate at 50 percent capacity.

In its order on January 8, the government had said that beauty salons and gyms will remain closed while allowing only hair-cutting salons to operate with 50 percent capacity.

A day later, the government revised the order stating that beauty salons are now being grouped with hair-cutting salons to remain open.

“Beauty salons shall be grouped with hair-cutting salons and shall be allowed to remain open at 50 per cent capacity, subject to restrictions applicable for hair-cutting salons. In these establishments, only those activities that do not require the removal of masks by anyone shall be allowed. Only fully vaccinated persons shall be allowed to use these services. All the staff engaged in operation shall be fully vaccinated,” stated the order issued by Chief Secretary Debashish Chakrabarty.

Further, the state government has allowed gyms to remain open, also at 50 percent capacity, subject to the use of masks while performing any activity. Only fully vaccinated individuals shall be allowed to use these services and all the staff engaged in operation shall be fully vaccinated, said the government order.

The other restrictions imposed included restaurants and other eateries allowed to remain open from 8am to 10pm, but the seating capacity should be capped at 50 percent at any given time. Only fully vaccinated persons would be allowed in-person dining, it added.

Government offices will remain open, but no visitors will be allowed except for "those with explicit and written permission from Heads of Offices", the order said.