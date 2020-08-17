172@29@17@138!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|covid-19-maharashtra-coronavirus-crosses-6-lakh-mark-228-die-11391-recover-5719871.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php

Last Updated : Aug 17, 2020 09:08 PM IST | Source: PTI

COVID-19: Maharashtra coronavirus crosses 6 lakh mark; 228 die, 11,391 recover

The state's coronavirus count rose to 6,04,358 after 8,493 fresh cases were reported, while 228 new deaths took the fatality tally to 20,265, official said.

PTI

Maharashtra on August 17 crossed the six lakh mark with the addition of 8,493 new cases of COVID- 19, while 228 more patients succumbed to the infection, said a health department official.

The state's coronavirus count rose to 6,04,358 after 8,493 fresh cases were reported, while 228 new deaths took the fatality tally to 20,265, he said.

Also, 11,391 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the tally of recovered cases to 4,28,514. There are 1,55,268 active cases in the state, the official added.

Close

Mumbai reported 753 new cases and 40 deaths, taking its tally to 1,29,479 and the toll to 7,173, he said.

The number of active cases in Mumbai stood at 17,704, he added.

Pune city reported 919 new cases along with 26 deaths, pushing up its COVID-19 tally to 80,407 and the toll to 2,077, the official said.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 6,04,358, new cases 8,493, deaths 20,265, discharged 4,28,514, active cases 1,55,268, people tested so far 32,06,248.
First Published on Aug 17, 2020 09:00 pm

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India #Maharashtra

