172@29@17@151!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|covid-19-maharashtra-adds-record-18105-cases-recoveries-top-6-lakh-5795741.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Launch your ETF investment journey at Making ETFs More Mutual webinar on September 4. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 03, 2020 09:33 PM IST | Source: PTI

COVID-19: Maharashtra adds record 18,105 cases; recoveries top 6 lakh

Maharashtra had on Wednesday (September 2) reported 17,433 new COVID-19 cases, the previous highest one-day count.

PTI

Maharashtra reported 18,105 new COVID-19 cases, highest single-day count so far, taking its COVID-19 cases, highest single-day count so far, taking its tally to 8,43,844 on September 3, a health department official said.

The state also reported 391 deaths, taking the fatality count to 25,586, he said.

Maharashtra had on Wednesday (September 2) reported 17,433 new COVID-19 cases, the previous highest one-day count.

Close

Also, 13,988 people were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of recovered cases beyond the 6 lakh-mark to 6,12,484, the official said. The state currently has 2,05,428 active cases.

Mumbai city reported 1,526 new cases and 37 deaths, taking its tally to 1,50,095 and the toll to 7,764.

The number of active cases in Mumbai stood at 21,439, he added.

Pune city reported 1,873 cases along with 47 fresh deaths, taking its infection count to 1,06,428 and the toll to 2,654, the official said.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows:

Positive cases 8,43,844, new cases 18,105, deaths 25,586, recoveries 6,12,484, active cases 2,05,428, people tested so far 43,72,697.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.
First Published on Sep 3, 2020 09:33 pm

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India #Maharashtra

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.