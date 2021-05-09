COVID-19: Madras HC calls for revival of government-owned vaccine institutes
May 09, 2021 / 03:44 PM IST
The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court has questioned the Centre as to why COVID-19 vaccines are only being manufactured at private institutes.
Noting that India is one of the pioneers in the production of the vaccine, the court asked the Central Government what steps are being taken to revive the existing vaccine Institutes owned by them.
The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court was hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking directions to manufacture vaccines at HLL Biotech Ltd, owned by the Centre, reported LiveLaw.
The bench of Justices MS Ramesh and B Pugalendhi said that the government is presently procuring COVID-19 vaccines -- Covaxin from Bharat Biotech and Covishield from Serum Institute of India -- meaning that "the vaccines manufacturing institutes owned by the Centre are not at all utilized."
The court has sought a reply from the centre and posted the matter for May 19.
Covaxin is developed by Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech in association with the Indian Council of Medical Research and the National Institute of Virology. Besides Covaxin, India has also approved the emergency use authorisation for two other vaccines Covishield and Sputnik V for its inoculation program against COVID-19.
The Centre has liberalised the vaccination drive and allowed everyone above 18 to get vaccinated. It has also allowed states, private hospitals and industrial establishments to procure the doses directly from manufacturers.
However, many states are facing a shortage of jabs and have postponed inoculation of those in the 18-44 age group.