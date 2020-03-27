App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 27, 2020 07:46 PM IST | Source: PTI

COVID-19 lockdown: Railways carries 1.6 lakh wagons of supplies in 4 days

On March 24, a total of 27,742 wagons were loaded with essential commodities, which included 1,444 wagons of food grain, 84 of fruits and vegetables, 168 of salt, 15 of milk, 50 of edible oil, 24,207 of coal and 1,774 of petroleum products.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

More than 1.6 lakh wagons carried supplies in the last four days, including one lakh with essential commodities, to ensure there is no shortfall during the countrywide lockdown, the Railways said Friday. On March 23, a total of 26,577 wagons were loaded with essential commodities, which included 1,168 wagons of food grain, 42 wagons of fruits and vegetables, 42 of onion, 42 of sugar, 168 of salt, 20 of milk, 22,473 of coal and 2,322 of petroleum products.

On March 24, a total of 27,742 wagons were loaded with essential commodities, which included 1,444 wagons of food grain, 84 of fruits and vegetables, 168 of salt, 15 of milk, 50 of edible oil, 24,207 of coal and 1,774 of petroleum products.

The next day, 23,097 wagons were loaded and on March 26, 24,009 wagons were loaded with essential commodities.

Close

Officials said each wagon has a capacity of carrying 60 tonnes.

related news

"Close coordination is being maintained with state governments so that rakes of essential commodities are handled smoothly without any delay amidst various restrictions imposed in the wake of Covid-19," the national transporter said in a statement.

"To monitor the uninterrupted movement of essential commodities over Indian Railway system, an emergency freight control is working in the Ministry of Railways. Freight movement is being closely monitored by officials at a very senior level."

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 27, 2020 07:43 pm

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India #Indian Railways

most popular

RBI Shaktikanta Das presser on March 27: 3 likely announcements

RBI Shaktikanta Das presser on March 27: 3 likely announcements

India's coronavirus cases tick up despite immense lockdown

India's coronavirus cases tick up despite immense lockdown

US has world's most confirmed coronavirus cases: Report

US has world's most confirmed coronavirus cases: Report

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.