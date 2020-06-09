App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 09, 2020 09:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

COVID-19 lockdown: Over 30 lakh in Uttar Pradesh benefited from India Post’s doorstep delivery of cash service

AePS has proved to be a blessing, especially in the rural reaches, where it is easier to access a post office instead of a banking establishment.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

The Indian Post Payment Bank run by the Indian Postal Services has been delivering cash to the doorsteps of those availing the Aadhar-enabled Payment System (AePS) to withdraw money.

The AePS has greatly benefited those who needed to withdraw money during the coronavirus lockdown but did not have access to a bank branch or an ATM. In the state of Uttar Pradesh alone, with the help of 20,000 representatives, the Indian Postal Service provided cash to nearly 30 lakh people during the lockdown, Hindustan Times has reported.

Commenting on this, Kaushalendra Sinha, Chief Postmaster General, Uttar Pradesh, said: “During the lockdown period, we disbursed over Rs 496 crore to around 30 lakh people across Uttar Pradesh. Majority of these beneficiaries were farmers, daily wage earners, and labourers.”

Close

For live updates on coronavirus, click here

related news

Any person with an Aadhar-linked bank account can avail this service to withdraw a maximum of Rs 10,000 in one day. AePS has proved to be a blessing, especially in the rural reaches, where it is easier to access a post office instead of a banking establishment.

Case in point, a marginal farmer residing in Uttar Pradesh’s Sitapur needed Rs 5,000 urgently to treat his wife. The nearest bank was located 15 kilometres away from his home, and it was not possible for him to traverse the distance during the lockdown.

So, he approached the village postman for help, who arrived at his door in just a few hours. All the postman had to do was punch in the farmer’s bank and Aadhar details before he handed the cash to him.

Notably, the postal department also distributed cash to the needy under various government schemes amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown. A bank official informed that handicap pension, old age pension, and cash benefits under several DBT (Direct Benefit Transfer) schemes were also disbursed using this service.

The postal department in UP also ferried more than 23 tonnes of medicines across the state and is reportedly also delivering essentials to hospitals such as PPE kits, ventilators, and coronavirus testing kits.

To follow our full coverage on coronavirus, click here

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on Jun 9, 2020 09:03 pm

tags #Aadhar-Enabled Payment System (AEPS) #coronavirus #coronavirus lockdown #Indian Postal Service #Uttar Pradesh

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Delhi withdraws Special Corona Fee on liquor from June 10 but raises VAT to 25%

Delhi withdraws Special Corona Fee on liquor from June 10 but raises VAT to 25%

GSK begins US test of experimental drug for pneumonia caused by COVID-19

GSK begins US test of experimental drug for pneumonia caused by COVID-19

Tamil Nadu government files FIR against newscaster for video claiming lack of beds for COVID-19 patients

Tamil Nadu government files FIR against newscaster for video claiming lack of beds for COVID-19 patients

most popular

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

Have prices of properties, rentals in cities fallen? Depends on where you look

Have prices of properties, rentals in cities fallen? Depends on where you look

No e-voting for now: Gujarat High Court stay order on Franklin Templeton continues

No e-voting for now: Gujarat High Court stay order on Franklin Templeton continues

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.