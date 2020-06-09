COVID-19 lockdown: Over 30 lakh in Uttar Pradesh benefited from India Post’s doorstep delivery of cash service

The Indian Post Payment Bank run by the Indian Postal Services has been delivering cash to the doorsteps of those availing the Aadhar-enabled Payment System (AePS) to withdraw money.

The AePS has greatly benefited those who needed to withdraw money during the coronavirus lockdown but did not have access to a bank branch or an ATM. In the state of Uttar Pradesh alone, with the help of 20,000 representatives, the Indian Postal Service provided cash to nearly 30 lakh people during the lockdown, Hindustan Times has reported.

Commenting on this, Kaushalendra Sinha, Chief Postmaster General, Uttar Pradesh, said: “During the lockdown period, we disbursed over Rs 496 crore to around 30 lakh people across Uttar Pradesh. Majority of these beneficiaries were farmers, daily wage earners, and labourers.”

Any person with an Aadhar-linked bank account can avail this service to withdraw a maximum of Rs 10,000 in one day. AePS has proved to be a blessing, especially in the rural reaches, where it is easier to access a post office instead of a banking establishment.

Case in point, a marginal farmer residing in Uttar Pradesh’s Sitapur needed Rs 5,000 urgently to treat his wife. The nearest bank was located 15 kilometres away from his home, and it was not possible for him to traverse the distance during the lockdown.

So, he approached the village postman for help, who arrived at his door in just a few hours. All the postman had to do was punch in the farmer’s bank and Aadhar details before he handed the cash to him.

Notably, the postal department also distributed cash to the needy under various government schemes amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown. A bank official informed that handicap pension, old age pension, and cash benefits under several DBT (Direct Benefit Transfer) schemes were also disbursed using this service.

The postal department in UP also ferried more than 23 tonnes of medicines across the state and is reportedly also delivering essentials to hospitals such as PPE kits, ventilators, and coronavirus testing kits.