App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 17, 2020 10:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

COVID-19 lockdown | Maharashtra govt issues full list of activities to be allowed starting April 20

The order, however, noted that these will not apply to containment zones as demarcated by concerned authorities.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Maharashtra government has issued a detailed list of select activities that will be allowed starting April 20. The revised guidelines pertaining to measures for containment of the spread of novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, in the state were issued on April 17.

The order, however, noted that these will not apply to containment zones as demarcated by concerned authorities.

Certain activities are being exempted from restrictions from April 20 onward in order to mitigate hardship being faced by the public, the order noted. However, these limited exemptions will be operationalised by district administrations based on strict compliance to the existing guidelines, it added. Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) prepared by the district administrations for social distancing in offices, workplaces, factories, and establishments will be laid down.

Close

To track all live updates from the coronavirus pandemic, click here

related news

Here is the full list of activities that will be covered under the exemption:



Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 17, 2020 10:15 pm

tags #coronavirus #India #Maharashtra

most popular

RBI Governor launches Round 2 of liquidity bonanza; this time for small NBFCs, MFIs

RBI Governor launches Round 2 of liquidity bonanza; this time for small NBFCs, MFIs

Coronavirus pandemic | AI tools can soon use your voice to determine if you are COVID-19 positive: Report

Coronavirus pandemic | AI tools can soon use your voice to determine if you are COVID-19 positive: Report

Are Lockdown Bonds a balm for the virus-hit businesses?

Are Lockdown Bonds a balm for the virus-hit businesses?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.