COVID-19 lockdown | Maharashtra govt issues full list of activities to be allowed starting April 20

The Maharashtra government has issued a detailed list of select activities that will be allowed starting April 20. The revised guidelines pertaining to measures for containment of the spread of novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, in the state were issued on April 17.

The order, however, noted that these will not apply to containment zones as demarcated by concerned authorities.

Certain activities are being exempted from restrictions from April 20 onward in order to mitigate hardship being faced by the public, the order noted. However, these limited exemptions will be operationalised by district administrations based on strict compliance to the existing guidelines, it added. Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) prepared by the district administrations for social distancing in offices, workplaces, factories, and establishments will be laid down.

Here is the full list of activities that will be covered under the exemption: