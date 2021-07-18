COVID-19 lockdown | Karnataka announces more relaxations – colleges to re-open from July 26

Colleges and institutions pertaining to the Department of Higher Education are permitted to re-open from July 26. (File Image)

Karnataka government has on July 18 announced more relaxations to its COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.

Prior to this, state Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa announced relaxation in the COVID-19 lockdown imposed in the state from July 5 till July 19.

Also Read | India records 41,157 fresh COVID-19 cases, 518 deaths

So, here's what is allowed and what's not:

- Night curfew to be imposed from 10 pm to 5 am on all days.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

- Auditoriums, cinema halls, multiplexes, theatres and similar places are permitted to operate with 50 percent seating capacity, strictly adhering to COVID appropriate behaviour and SOPs

- Colleges and institutions pertaining to the Department of Higher Education are permitted to re-open from July 26.

- However, only students, teaching and non-teaching/other staff who have taken at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine will be permitted to attend the colleges and educational institutions.

- Students’ attendance of students will be optional.

- All Skill Development trainings, including long term technical courses are permitted.

Karnataka logged 1,869 COVID-19 cases on July 17 taking the tally to 28.82 lakh. It also counted 42 deaths taking the death toll to 36,121.

As many as 3,144 patients recovered from the infection, taking the total number of those discharged to 2,816,013, leaving 30,082 active cases in the state, a health department bulletin said.

A total of 142,856 COVID-19 tests were done on July 17, taking the cumulative so far to 3.67 crore. The day also saw 186,432 people being vaccinated, which took the overall numbers to 2.70 crore.

For full coverage on the coronavirus pandemic click here

(With inputs from PTI)